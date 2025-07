Leagues Cup Pachuca vs. San Diego FC: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jul. 29, 2025 9:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Leagues Cup action continues as Pachuca takes on San Diego FC in a group stage match. Here’s everything you need to know about Pachuca vs. San Diego FC.

How to watch Pachuca vs. San Diego FC

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

TV: FS1

Betting Odds

As of July 28, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Pachuca: +175

Draw: +255

San Diego FC: +130

Pachuca vs. San Diego FC Head to Head

Pachuca and San Diego FC have never played each other before. This will be their first official meeting.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Pachuca

7/26: vs Mazatlán (W, 1–0)

7/20: at UNAM (W, 3–2)

7/13: vs Monterrey (W, 3–0)

6/25: at Alajuelense (L, 0–2)

6/22: at Real Madrid (L, 1–3)

San Diego FC

7/25: vs Nashville (W, 1–0)

7/19: vs Vancouver (D, 1–1)

7/15: vs Toronto (L, 0–1)

7/12: at Chicago (W, 2–1)

7/5: vs Houston (L, 3–4)

