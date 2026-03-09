Old Firm Chaos In Scotland! Celtic, Rangers Fans Separated Amid Clashes

The historic Old Firm rivalry erupted into chaos following a dramatic Scottish Cup quarterfinal clash at Ibrox. What began as a joyous pitch invasion by Celtic supporters celebrating a penalty shootout victory quickly turned violent as Rangers fans breached barriers. Police and stewards were forced to form a human wall to separate the warring factions and restore order.

Post-match disorder at Ibrox

As reported by the BBC, the immense tension of the Scottish Cup quarterfinal boiled over dramatically immediately after the final whistle. Celtic secured a 4-2 victory on penalties after the game ended in a 0-0 draw following normal and extra time, prompting their ecstatic supporters to spill onto the hallowed Ibrox turf in wild celebration.

However, these joyous scenes quickly turned incredibly ugly as furious Rangers fans breached the barriers to confront their bitter rivals. Flares were launched into the air, creating a highly toxic environment that forced police and stewards to urgently form a human barricade between the two groups before the chaotic disorder eventually settled down.

Return of away allocations

This highly anticipated fixture was particularly significant as it marked the very first time Celtic fans received the full Broomloan Stand allocation since 2018. Approximately 7,500 visiting supporters attended the match, a move intended to restore the traditionally fierce atmosphere of the famous derby.

For several years prior, away allocations at both stadiums had fluctuated drastically, often being reduced to fewer than 1,000 seats or entirely removed. Scotland's victims and community safety minister, Siobhan Brown, described the chaos after Sunday's cup tie as "unacceptable."

She added: "Of particular concern is the reckless use of pyrotechnics which could have caused serious injury."

SFA launches official investigation

The Scottish Football Association have also issued a statement, which reads: "The Scottish FA condemns the behaviour from supporters entering the field of play following today's Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Quarter-Final at Ibrox Stadium. An investigation will be carried out immediately in line with the Judicial Panel Protocol."

Managers react to the chaos

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill reflected on the wild scenes during a post-match interview, saying: "You're asking me a lot of political questions in this moment when I'm in a euphoric state. The fans have spilled over, big scenes at the end, all over the place. I'm not diminishing it at all, I will have a think about it and speak to you in due course."

Conversely, Rangers head coach Danny Rohl claimed he largely missed the aggressive confrontations that marred the end of the gruelling encounter. Speaking to Premier Sports shortly after the pitch was cleared, he explained his swift exit from the dugout and his lack of visibility regarding the pitch invasion, simply noting: "I'm not sure what was at the end, I was in the tunnel."