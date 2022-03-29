FIFA Men's World Cup Soccer odds: How to bet U.S.-Costa Rica World Cup qualifier 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Barring a complete meltdown against Costa Rica, the United States Men's National Team has all but clinched a spot in the World Cup heading into their final qualifying match Wednesday at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Here's everything you need to know about the soccer qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — the odds and total over/under (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

United States vs. Costa Rica (9:05 p.m. ET Wednesday, CBSSN)

Moneyline: United States +110 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $21 total); Costa Rica +245 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Draw: +187 (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 2.5 goals scored by both teams combined (over +145, bet $10 to win $24.50 total; under -213, bet $10 to win $14.69 total)

The United States (7-2-4, 25 points) and leading scorer Christian Pulisic (five goals) are tied for second in the CONCACAF standings with Mexico (7-2-4, 25 points). Canada (8-1-4, 28 points) has clinched a World Cup spot.

The top three teams in CONCACAF qualify for the World Cup, with the fourth-place finisher facing a play-in game.

The only way the Americans can miss the World Cup is by losing to Costa Rica by at least six goals and Mexico wins or draws against El Salvador.

FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre said the United States is in an almost foolproof spot, but points out the USMNT lost the last time they visited Costa Rica 4-0 in 2016.

Costa Rica is unbeaten in its past five matches (4-0-1) and beat Canada 1-0 on March 24.

"This U.S. team is far better than its predecessor, though," McIntyre said. "They’re determined to return to the biggest stage after the qualifying failure of four-plus years ago. For me, the only thing that could cause a disaster in San Jose — where they’ve been outscored 17-3 in their last six games, all losses — is an early red card.

"So the Americans must be extra disciplined, and they absolutely can’t risk getting involved in any confrontations away from the play. Do that and they'll be fine."

