FIFA U-20 World Cup
Norway vs. Nigeria: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Published Sep. 29, 2025 10:45 a.m. ET
Norway and Nigeria face off to open Group F action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and full schedules.
How to watch Norway vs. Nigeria
- Date: Monday, September 29th, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Fiscal, Talca, Chile
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Norway U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 29: vs. Nigeria - 4 p.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Oct 2: vs. Colombia - 4 p.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Oct 5: vs. Saudi Arabia - 7 p.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
Nigeria U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 29: vs. Norway - 4 p.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Oct 2: vs. Saudi Arabia - 7 p.m. ET (FS2)
- Oct 5: vs. Colombia - 7 p.m. ET (FS2)
