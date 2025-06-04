WCQ - UEFA
Norway vs. Italy: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier
Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:02 a.m. ET
Norway hosts Italy in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Both teams are vying for top positions in Group I, with Norway aiming to maintain their lead and Italy seeking to climb the standings. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Norway vs. Italy.
When is Norway vs. Italy? How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com
Norway vs. Italy Head to Head
Norway and Italy have faced each other 15 times since 1937. Italy has won 8 matches, drawn 4, and lost 3 to Norway.
Norway vs. Italy Past Results
- 10/13/2015: Italy 2, Norway 1 (UEFA European Championship)
- 9/9/2014: Norway 0, Italy 2 (UEFA European Championship)
- 6/4/2005: Norway 0, Italy 0 (FIFA World Cup)
- 9/4/2004: Italy 2, Norway 1 (FIFA World Cup)
- 6/3/2000: Norway 1, Italy 0 (International Friendly)
- 2/10/1999: Italy 0, Norway 0 (International Friendly)
- 6/27/1998: Italy 1, Norway 0 (FIFA World Cup)
- 6/23/1994: Italy 1, Norway 0 (FIFA World Cup)
- 11/13/1991: Italy 1, Norway 1 (UEFA European Championship)
- 6/5/1991: Norway 2, Italy 1 (UEFA European Championship)
- 10/19/1988: Italy 2, Norway 1 (International Friendly)
- 5/28/1987: Norway 0, Italy 0 (International Friendly)
- 9/25/1985: Italy 1, Norway 2 (International Friendly)
- 6/5/1938: Italy 2, Norway 1 (FIFA World Cup)
- 5/27/1937: Norway 1, Italy 3 (International Friendly)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Norway
- 3/25: Norway 4-2 Israel (A)
- 3/22: Norway 5-0 Moldova (A)
- 11/17: Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan (H)
- 11/14: Norway 4-1 Slovenia (A)
- 10/13: Norway 1-5 Austria (A)
Italy
- 3/23: Italy 3-3 Germany (A)
- 3/20: Italy 1-2 Germany (H)
- 11/17: Italy 1-3 France (H)
- 11/14: Italy 1-0 Belgium (A)
- 10/14: Italy 4-1 Israel (H)
