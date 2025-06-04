WCQ - UEFA Norway vs. Italy: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Norway hosts Italy in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Both teams are vying for top positions in Group I, with Norway aiming to maintain their lead and Italy seeking to climb the standings. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Norway vs. Italy.

When is Norway vs. Italy? How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Norway vs. Italy Head to Head

Norway and Italy have faced each other 15 times since 1937. Italy has won 8 matches, drawn 4, and lost 3 to Norway.

Norway vs. Italy Past Results

10/13/2015: Italy 2, Norway 1 (UEFA European Championship)

9/9/2014: Norway 0, Italy 2 (UEFA European Championship)

6/4/2005: Norway 0, Italy 0 (FIFA World Cup)

9/4/2004: Italy 2, Norway 1 (FIFA World Cup)

6/3/2000: Norway 1, Italy 0 (International Friendly)

2/10/1999: Italy 0, Norway 0 (International Friendly)

6/27/1998: Italy 1, Norway 0 (FIFA World Cup)

6/23/1994: Italy 1, Norway 0 (FIFA World Cup)

11/13/1991: Italy 1, Norway 1 (UEFA European Championship)

6/5/1991: Norway 2, Italy 1 (UEFA European Championship)

10/19/1988: Italy 2, Norway 1 (International Friendly)

5/28/1987: Norway 0, Italy 0 (International Friendly)

9/25/1985: Italy 1, Norway 2 (International Friendly)

6/5/1938: Italy 2, Norway 1 (FIFA World Cup)

5/27/1937: Norway 1, Italy 3 (International Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Norway

3/25: Norway 4-2 Israel (A)

3/22: Norway 5-0 Moldova (A)

11/17: Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan (H)

11/14: Norway 4-1 Slovenia (A)

10/13: Norway 1-5 Austria (A)

Italy

3/23: Italy 3-3 Germany (A)

3/20: Italy 1-2 Germany (H)

11/17: Italy 1-3 France (H)

11/14: Italy 1-0 Belgium (A)

10/14: Italy 4-1 Israel (H)

