WCQ - UEFA
norway world cup qualifier
WCQ - UEFA

Norway vs. Italy: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier

Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:02 a.m. ET

Norway hosts Italy in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Both teams are vying for top positions in Group I, with Norway aiming to maintain their lead and Italy seeking to climb the standings. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Norway vs. Italy.

When is Norway vs. Italy? How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway
  • TV: FOX Soccer Plus
  • Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Which USMNT players can jump into starting XI before 2026 World Cup? | SOTU

Which USMNT players can jump into starting XI before 2026 World Cup? | SOTU
ADVERTISEMENT

Norway vs. Italy Head to Head

Norway and Italy have faced each other 15 times since 1937. Italy has won 8 matches, drawn 4, and lost 3 to Norway.

Norway vs. Italy Past Results

  • 10/13/2015: Italy 2, Norway 1 (UEFA European Championship)
  • 9/9/2014: Norway 0, Italy 2 (UEFA European Championship)
  • 6/4/2005: Norway 0, Italy 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 9/4/2004: Italy 2, Norway 1 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 6/3/2000: Norway 1, Italy 0 (International Friendly)
  • 2/10/1999: Italy 0, Norway 0 (International Friendly)
  • 6/27/1998: Italy 1, Norway 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 6/23/1994: Italy 1, Norway 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 11/13/1991: Italy 1, Norway 1 (UEFA European Championship)
  • 6/5/1991: Norway 2, Italy 1 (UEFA European Championship)
  • 10/19/1988: Italy 2, Norway 1 (International Friendly)
  • 5/28/1987: Norway 0, Italy 0 (International Friendly)
  • 9/25/1985: Italy 1, Norway 2 (International Friendly)
  • 6/5/1938: Italy 2, Norway 1 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 5/27/1937: Norway 1, Italy 3 (International Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Norway

  • 3/25: Norway 4-2 Israel (A)
  • 3/22: Norway 5-0 Moldova (A)
  • 11/17: Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan (H)
  • 11/14: Norway 4-1 Slovenia (A)
  • 10/13: Norway 1-5 Austria (A)

Italy

  • 3/23: Italy 3-3 Germany (A)
  • 3/20: Italy 1-2 Germany (H)
  • 11/17: Italy 1-3 France (H)
  • 11/14: Italy 1-0 Belgium (A)
  • 10/14: Italy 4-1 Israel (H)
share
Get more from WCQ - UEFA Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes