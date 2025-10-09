FIFA U-20 World Cup
Norway vs France: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 12, 2025 7:45 a.m. ET
Norway and France square off in the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals after impressive runs through the knockout stage. Norway advanced with a win over Paraguay, while France cruised past Japan to book its place in the final eight. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Norway vs. France
- Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, CHL
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Norway vs. France Odds
France is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Road to the Quarterfinals
Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the quarterfinals:
Norway
- 10/8: at Paraguay (Win, 1-0)
- 10/5: at Saudi Arabia (Draw, 1-1)
- 10/2: at Colombia (Draw, 0-0)
- 9/29: vs Nigeria (Win, 1-0)
France
- 10/8: at Japan (Win, 1-0)
- 10/5: at New Zealand (Win, 6-0)
- 10/2: at USA (Loss, 3-0)
- 9/29: vs South Africa (Win, 2-1)
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
