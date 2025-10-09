Norway vs France: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview

Norway and France square off in the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals after impressive runs through the knockout stage. Norway advanced with a win over Paraguay, while France cruised past Japan to book its place in the final eight. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.

How to watch Norway vs. France

Norway vs. France Odds

France is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Road to the Quarterfinals

Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the quarterfinals:

Norway

10/8: at Paraguay (Win, 1-0)

10/5: at Saudi Arabia (Draw, 1-1)

10/2: at Colombia (Draw, 0-0)

9/29: vs Nigeria (Win, 1-0)

France

10/8: at Japan (Win, 1-0)

10/5: at New Zealand (Win, 6-0)

10/2: at USA (Loss, 3-0)

9/29: vs South Africa (Win, 2-1)

