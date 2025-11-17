North Korea vs Japan: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
North Korea and Japan square off in Round of 16 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch North Korea vs Japan
- Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
- Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 4, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
North Korea vs Japan Match Preview
North Korea advanced to the Round of 16 with a strong group stage performance, highlighted by wins over El Salvador and Venezuela and a resilient draw against Germany. Their disciplined defense and quick counterattacks have made them a difficult side to break down. Japan, meanwhile, come in unbeaten after group victories over Morocco, Portugal, and South Africa, along with a draw against New Caledonia. They have combined fluid attacking play with tight organization at the back. This matchup features two of Asia’s most consistent youth programs battling for continental pride and a place in the quarterfinals.
-
