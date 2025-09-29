FIFA U-20 World Cup Nigeria vs. Saudi Arabia: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview Published Oct. 2, 2025 9:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Nigeria and Saudi Arabia face off to continue Group F action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Nigeria and Saudi Arabia both dropped their opening match 1-0 to Norway and Colombia, respectively. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch, odds and full schedules.

How to watch Nigeria vs. Saudi Arabia

Nigeria vs. Saudi Arabia Odds

As of Oct. 2, Nigeria is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Nigeria U-20 Team Schedule

Saudi Arabia U-20 Team Schedule

