FIFA U-20 World Cup
Nigeria vs. Colombia: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 5, 2025 8:19 a.m. ET
Nigeria and Colombia face off to continue Group F action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Nigeria stands in third in the group standings with three points, while Colombia is tied at the top with Norway with four points. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Nigeria vs. Colombia
- Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Fiscal, Talca, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Nigeria vs. Colombia Odds
As of Oct. 5, Colombia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
