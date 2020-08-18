UEFA Champions League Neymar, PSG Headed To UCL Final 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Paris St. Germain cruised past RB Leipzig in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with Angel Di Maria and Neymar putting on sensational performances.

With a pair of assists and a goal, Di Maria won Man of the Match in the 3-0 victory. For his first assist, the Argentine served the ball up on a plate for Marquinhos to easily head home and open the scoring.

But Neymar had the highlight of the match with a silky flick that set up Di Maria to score PSG's second goal of the day.

It was a relentless first half from PSG, and from Neymar in particular.

The 28-year-old winger hit the post twice in the first 45 minutes, including once off of an audacious free kick.

RB Leipzig brought on a pair of changes immediately following half time, but another costly error from the German team saw PSG extend its lead 11 minutes after the break. From there, control of the game remained in PSG's hands until the final whistle.

Often maligned for not having production that's commensurate with his talent, both on the club and international stage, Neymar seems to have put it all together in this Champions League run. Here's what CBS Sports analyst Jamie Carragher had to say about Neymar becoming a leader:

"I think he's been superb. The leadership he's shown, not just his ability and what we've seen from the games ... I don't think it's ever been about his ability. It's maybe: 'Is his attitude right?'"

With the victory, PSG booked a ticket to the Champions League final for the first time in its 50-year history. It also marked the first time a French club reached the final since Monaco did so in 2004.

The Parisian club awaits tomorrow's result between Bayern Munich and Lyon in the other semifinal to see whom it will face in Sunday's final.

But for now, it's time to celebrate.

