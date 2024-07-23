Summer Olympics
New Zealand women's soccer team complains after Canada staffer flies drone over training
New Zealand women's soccer team complains after Canada staffer flies drone over training

Published Jul. 23, 2024 8:21 p.m. ET

New Zealand says it has complained to the International Olympic Committee's integrity unit after a drone flown over a New Zealand women's soccer team training session was found to be operated by a member of the Canadian team's support staff.

Defending Olympic champion Canada and New Zealand meet in their opening match at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday. The drone incident occurred earlier this week, the New Zealand Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

"Team support members immediately reported the incident to police leading to the drone operator, who has been identified as a support staff member of the wider Canadian Women's football team, to be detained," the NZOC said in a statement.

"The NZOC has formally lodged the incident with the IOC integrity unit and has asked Canada for a full review."

The NZOC statement said Canada had apologized over the incident and is investigating.

"The NZOC and New Zealand Football are committed to upholding the integrity and fairness of the Olympic Games and are deeply shocked and disappointed by this incident, which occurred just three days before the sides are due to face each other in their opening game of Paris 2024," the NZOC said.

"At this time the NZOC's main priority is to support the New Zealand women's football athletes and wider team as they start their campaign."

It's not the first time a Canadian soccer team has been accused of using a drone to film an international rival's training session.

In 2021 at Toronto, Honduras stopped a training session ahead of its men's World Cup qualifier against Canada after spotting a drone above the field, according to reports in Honduran media. The teams played to a 1-1 draw.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

LeBron James lifts Team USA with another clutch performance in win vs. Germany

