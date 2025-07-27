UEFA Women's EURO A New 'Golden Generation'? FOX Sports Crew Discuss Spain's Recent Dominance Updated Jul. 27, 2025 12:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Does it feel Spain has been at the center of the soccer world in recent years? Between its men's and women's teams, La Roja has certainly been the sport's major force.



Part of the reason for women's team dominance has been star players playing a lot of games together across club and country. Star duo Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí have led Barcelona to two Champions League titles in 2023 and 2024.

"There's a lot of Barça players on this pitch, they're familiar with each other," said FOX Sports analyst Ari Hingst, who won four Euro titles and three World Cups with Germany. "You know the running patterns, six of them are in the starting XI today, and that definitely helps."





FOX Sports analyst and U.S. women's team legend Carli Lloyd pointed to Spain's midfield as the catalyst for their success.



"I look at the Spanish midfielders as the best midfielders in the world. They provide linkup play for one another," Lloyd said. "I look at it as the golden generation like Barcelona men's players - Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets - it's amazing to see."

Spain is aiming for its first Euro title – and its third straight trophy – on Sunday, having already defeated England at the 2023 Women's World Cup. The team has also won the 2024 Nations League crown.

As for the men's team, they'll be among the favorites next year at the 2026 World Cup (watch all games on FOX). Behind teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, the team has also had recent success with winning the 2023 Nations League and 2024 Euro.

