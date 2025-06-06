WCQ - UEFA
Netherlands vs. Malta: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier
Published Jun. 9, 2025 4:48 p.m. ET
The Netherlands welcomes Malta to De Kuip in Rotterdam for a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. The Dutch side is looking to return to winning ways after recent draws against Spain, while Malta seeks a major upset against a European heavyweight it has never defeated.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Netherlands vs. Malta.
When is Netherlands vs. Malta? How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com
Netherlands vs. Malta Head to Head
The Netherlands has played Malta a total of 6 times (all-time). The Netherlands have won all six matches, with Malta yet to earn a draw or victory since the nations first met in 1982.
Netherlands vs. Malta Past Results
- 10/11/1995: Netherlands 4, Malta 0 (UEFA European Championship)
- 3/29/1995: Netherlands 4, Malta 0 (UEFA European Championship)
- 3/13/1991: Netherlands 1, Malta 0 (UEFA European Championship)
- 12/19/1990: Malta 0, Netherlands 8 (UEFA European Championship)
- 12/17/1983: Netherlands 5, Malta 0 (UEFA European Championship)
- 12/19/1982: Malta 0, Netherlands 6 (UEFA European Championship)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Netherlands
- 6/7: Netherlands 2-0 Finland (A)
- 3/23: Netherlands 3-3 Spain (A)
- 3/20: Netherlands 2-2 Spain (H)
- 11/19: Netherlands 1-1 Bosnia (A)
- 11/16: Netherlands 4-0 Hungary (H)
Malta
- 6/7: Malta 0-0 Lithuania (H)
- 3/24: Malta 0-2 Poland (A)
- 3/21: Malta 0-1 Finland (H)
- 11/19: Malta 0-0 Andorra (H)
- 11/14: Malta 2-0 Liechtenstein (H)
