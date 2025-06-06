WCQ - UEFA Netherlands vs. Malta: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier Published Jun. 9, 2025 4:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Netherlands welcomes Malta to De Kuip in Rotterdam for a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. The Dutch side is looking to return to winning ways after recent draws against Spain, while Malta seeks a major upset against a European heavyweight it has never defeated.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Netherlands vs. Malta.

When is Netherlands vs. Malta? How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands

TV: FS2

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Netherlands vs. Malta Head to Head

The Netherlands has played Malta a total of 6 times (all-time). The Netherlands have won all six matches, with Malta yet to earn a draw or victory since the nations first met in 1982.

Netherlands vs. Malta Past Results

10/11/1995: Netherlands 4, Malta 0 (UEFA European Championship)

3/29/1995: Netherlands 4, Malta 0 (UEFA European Championship)

3/13/1991: Netherlands 1, Malta 0 (UEFA European Championship)

12/19/1990: Malta 0, Netherlands 8 (UEFA European Championship)

12/17/1983: Netherlands 5, Malta 0 (UEFA European Championship)

12/19/1982: Malta 0, Netherlands 6 (UEFA European Championship)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Netherlands

6/7: Netherlands 2-0 Finland (A)

3/23: Netherlands 3-3 Spain (A)

3/20: Netherlands 2-2 Spain (H)

11/19: Netherlands 1-1 Bosnia (A)

11/16: Netherlands 4-0 Hungary (H)

Malta

6/7: Malta 0-0 Lithuania (H)

3/24: Malta 0-2 Poland (A)

3/21: Malta 0-1 Finland (H)

11/19: Malta 0-0 Andorra (H)

11/14: Malta 2-0 Liechtenstein (H)

