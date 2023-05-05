Serie A Epic celebrations go viral after Napoli wins first Serie A title in 33 years Published May. 5, 2023 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Fans celebrated across Naples, Italy and beyond after Napoli clinched its first Serie A title in 33 years Thursday, creating scenes that quickly went viral across social media.

Despite footage of crowds in streets and use of fireworks and pyrotechnics, Naples police chief Claudio Palomba said Friday that fans celebrated in an "orderly manner" deep into the night following the team’s first Scaudetto in more than three decades.

While there were dozens of fireworks-related injuries, Palomba said that the death of one person following an apparent gunshot wound was not linked to the celebration.

"The organizational plan worked and the authorities maintained order," Palomba said.

Napoli sealed the title with a 1-1 draw at Udinese in northern Italy on Thursday, matching the league record by clinching with five games to spare.

It’s Napoli’s first championship since Argentina legend Diego Maradona led the club to its first two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

The two biggest stars on the current team, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, combined for the decisive second-half goal that gave Napoli the title-clinching draw on the road at Udinese. Osimhen knocked in the rebound after a shot from Kvaratskhelia for the second-half equalizer. It was Osimhen’s league-best 22nd goal of the season, while "Kvara" is the league’s assist leader with 10 games to go along with the Georgia international’s 12 goals scored.

The two were later honored with mural spots on the walls of Naples alongside Maradona.

There were also celebrations in numerous other cities throughout Italy, plus New York and other places in the vast Neapolitan diaspora.

Fans were also singing and chanting outside the team’s hotel in Udine.

Napoli players themselves were seen partying in their dressing room, including Mexico international Hirving "Chucky" Lozano. While the more outgoing Osimhen and Lozano were leading the locker room celebration by singing and dancing on top of a table, the more reserved "Kvara" was quieter and wrapped in a Georgian flag.

The Napoli squad returned to Naples later Friday and were welcomed by another massive crowd. There will no doubt be more celebrations during the team’s next game against Fiorentina at home on Sunday.

Then there are plans for multiple festivities around the city on June 4 when Napoli receives the Serie A trophy following the final game of the season.

Check out the incredible scenes from the celebration in Napoli's dressing room and back home in Naples below:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

