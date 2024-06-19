UEFA Euro Jamal Musiala fires Germany into knockout stage, surges to top of scoring race Updated Jun. 19, 2024 2:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jamal Musiala's star continued to rise on Wednesday, as the exciting Germany winger punched his team's ticket into the knockout stage of Euro 2024 and moved to the top of the tournament's Golden Boot scoring race.

Musiala struck the opening goal as the host nation defeated Hungary 2-0, in his birth city of Stuttgart, collecting its second straight win and a guaranteed position among Group A's qualifying places.

The 21-year-old delivered the crucial blow after 22 minutes, making the most of confusion in the Hungary penalty area to become the first player in the tournament to score more than once. Until that moment, there had been 34 regular goals in the tournament – from 34 different players – plus four own goals.

His first strike of the event came in a 5-1 thumping of Scotland in the opening game, but this performance, filled with trickery and attacking intent, was even better.

After a fine season with Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga, Musiala has been the standout star for Julian Nagelsmann's team so far and continues to emerge as one of the most dangerous players in world soccer.

Ilkay Gundogan added Germany's second after 67 minutes to put the result beyond doubt, the midfielder finding himself unmarked in the box and converting a neat low shot with his left foot.

Hungary threatened at times and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer found himself tested on several occasions. Roland Sallai thought he had scored from a header, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Ultimately, Germanys' overall strength, not to mention its ever-growing confidence, was too much.

Musiala was replaced with 18 minutes left as Nagelsmann opted to rest his young star's legs. By then, the job had been done.

Germany will have the chance to finish top of the group when it meets Switzerland in Frankfurt on Sunday. Hungary looks doomed but is not yet officially eliminated. It will meet Scotland in Stuttgart, with both final group games taking place simultaneously.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports.

