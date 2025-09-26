FIFA U-20 World Cup
Morocco vs. Spain: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Published Sep. 28, 2025 8:36 a.m. ET
Group C of the FIFA U-20 World Cup kicks off as Morocco takes on Spain. Here’s how to watch the match and what’s ahead for both teams.
How to watch Morocco vs. Spain
- Date: Sunday, September 28th, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Morocco U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 28: vs. Spain – 4:00 PM ET (FS1)
- Oct 1: vs. Brazil – 7:00 PM ET (FS1)
- Oct 4: vs. Mexico – 4:00 PM ET (FS1)
Spain U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 28: vs. Morocco – 4:00 PM ET (FS1)
- Oct 1: vs. Mexico – 4:00 PM ET (FS1)
- Oct 4: vs. Brazil – 4:00 PM ET (FS1)
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Schedule: Dates, times for all matches
South Korea vs. Ukraine: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Japan vs. Egypt: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Chile vs. New Zealand: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Paraguay vs. Panama: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
