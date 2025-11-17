Morocco vs Mali: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Morocco and Mali square off in Round of 16 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Morocco vs Mali

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 10:45 a.m. ET

Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 7, Doha, QAT

TV: Telemundo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Morocco vs Mali Match Preview

Morocco stormed into the knockout stage on the strength of their historic 16-0 win over New Caledonia, recovering from early losses to Japan and Portugal to secure their spot in the Round of 16. The Atlas Cubs showed attacking explosiveness and resilience, capped by a hard-fought draw against the United States in their final group match. Mali, meanwhile, have been one of the most consistent African sides in the tournament, earning convincing wins over New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia while narrowly falling to Austria. With both teams boasting dynamic offenses, this all-African showdown promises pace, power, and flair as they battle for a place in the quarterfinals.

