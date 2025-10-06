FIFA U-20 World Cup
Morocco vs. South Korea: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 9, 2025 8:38 a.m. ET
Morocco and South Korea face off to continue Round of 16 action in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Morocco advanced by winning Group C with two victories, while South Korea moved on as one of the best third-place teams after finishing behind Ukraine and Paraguay in Group B. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Morocco vs. South Korea
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: El Teniente, Rancagua, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Morocco vs. South Korea Odds
As of Oct. 9, Morocco is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
