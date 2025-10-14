FIFA U-20 World Cup
FIFA U-20 World Cup
Morocco vs. France: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 15, 2025 6:30 a.m. ET
France and Morocco square off in the FIFA U-20 World Cup semis with a spot in the finals on the line. Morocco took down the United States in the quarterfinals to reach the final four, while France advanced following a win over Norway. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Morocco vs. France
- Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
ADVERTISEMENT
Morocco vs. France Odds
France is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Road to the Semifinals
Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the semifinals:
Morocco
- 10/12: at USA (Win, 3-1)
- 10/9: vs South Korea (Win, 2-1)
- 10/4: at Mexico (Loss, 1-0)
- 10/1: at Brazil (Win, 2-1)
- 9/28: vs Spain (Win, 2-0)
France
- 10/12: at Norway (Win, 2-1)
- 10/8: at Japan (Win, 1-0)
- 10/5: at New Zealand (Win, 6-0)
- 10/2: at USA (Loss, 3-0)
- 9/29: vs South Africa (Win, 2-1)
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
USA vs. Morocco: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Bracket, Schedule
Spain vs. Colombia: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
-
South Korea vs. Paraguay - How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup: TV Channels, Streaming
Chile vs. Mexico: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Item 1 of 2
in this topic
recommended
-
USA vs. Morocco: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Bracket, Schedule
Spain vs. Colombia: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
-
South Korea vs. Paraguay - How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup: TV Channels, Streaming
Chile vs. Mexico: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Item 1 of 2