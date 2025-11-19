Morocco vs Brazil: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Morocco and Brazil square off in Quarterfinal action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Morocco vs Brazil
- Date: Friday, November 21, 2025
- Time: 10:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 7, Doha, QAT
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Morocco vs Brazil Match Preview
Morocco reach the U-17 World Cup quarterfinals after improving throughout the tournament and earning key results against Mali and the United States. The team has shown attacking potential and resilience, highlighted by a 16-0 win over New Caledonia in the group stage. Brazil enter the quarterfinals unbeaten, advancing with a balanced approach that includes strong defending and efficient finishing. Their recent matches include wins over France, India, and Honduras. Both teams have found ways to adapt to different styles of play, and this matchup offers an interesting contrast between Morocco’s pace in transition and Brazil’s patient buildup.
Road to the Quarterfinals
Check out how each team reached the quarterfinals below:
Morocco
- 11/18: vs Mali (Win, 3-2)
- 11/14: at USA (Win, 1-1)
- 11/9: vs New Caledonia (Win, 16-0)
- 11/6: at Portugal (Loss, 6-0)
- 11/3: at Japan (Loss, 2-0)
Brazil
- 11/18: vs France (Win, 1-1)
- 11/14: vs Paraguay (Win, 0-0)
- 11/10: at Zambia (Draw, 1-1)
- 11/7: vs Indonesia (Win, 4-0)
- 11/4: vs Honduras (Win, 7-0)
-
-
