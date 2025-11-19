Morocco vs Brazil: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Morocco and Brazil square off in Quarterfinal action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

Morocco vs Brazil Match Preview

Morocco vs Brazil Match Preview

Morocco reach the U-17 World Cup quarterfinals after improving throughout the tournament and earning key results against Mali and the United States. The team has shown attacking potential and resilience, highlighted by a 16-0 win over New Caledonia in the group stage. Brazil enter the quarterfinals unbeaten, advancing with a balanced approach that includes strong defending and efficient finishing. Their recent matches include wins over France, India, and Honduras. Both teams have found ways to adapt to different styles of play, and this matchup offers an interesting contrast between Morocco’s pace in transition and Brazil’s patient buildup.

Road to the Quarterfinals

Check out how each team reached the quarterfinals below:

Morocco

11/18: vs Mali (Win, 3-2)

11/14: at USA (Win, 1-1)

11/9: vs New Caledonia (Win, 16-0)

11/6: at Portugal (Loss, 6-0)

11/3: at Japan (Loss, 2-0)

Brazil

11/18: vs France (Win, 1-1)

11/14: vs Paraguay (Win, 0-0)

11/10: at Zambia (Draw, 1-1)

11/7: vs Indonesia (Win, 4-0)

11/4: vs Honduras (Win, 7-0)

