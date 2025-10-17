FIFA U-20 World Cup
Morocco vs. Argentina: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 World Cup Final Preview
Published Oct. 19, 2025 7:36 a.m. ET
Argentina and Morocco clash in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Final with the championship trophy on the line. Argentina enters the title match after a dominant run through the knockout stages, capped by a narrow win over Colombia in the semifinals. Morocco, meanwhile, continued its remarkable tournament with a victory over France to secure its place in the final. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and the latest odds.
How to watch Morocco vs. Argentina
- Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Morocco vs. Argentina Odds
Argentina is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Road to the Finals
Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the semifinals:
Argentina
- 10/15: vs Colombia (Win, 1-0)
- 10/11: at Mexico (Win, 2-0)
- 10/8: vs Nigeria (Win, 4-0)
- 10/4: vs Italy (Win, 1-0)
- 10/1: vs Australia (Win, 4-1)
- 9/28: at Cuba (Win, 3-1)
Morocco
- 10/15: vs France (Win, 1-1)
- 10/12: at USA (Win, 3-1)
- 10/9: vs South Korea (Win, 2-1)
- 10/4: at Mexico (Loss, 1-0)
- 10/1: at Brazil (Win, 2-1)
- 9/28: vs Spain (Win, 2-0)
