Morocco vs. Argentina: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 World Cup Final Preview

Argentina and Morocco clash in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Final with the championship trophy on the line. Argentina enters the title match after a dominant run through the knockout stages, capped by a narrow win over Colombia in the semifinals. Morocco, meanwhile, continued its remarkable tournament with a victory over France to secure its place in the final. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and the latest odds.

How to watch Morocco vs. Argentina

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morocco vs. Argentina Odds

Argentina is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Road to the Finals

Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the semifinals:

Argentina

10/15: vs Colombia (Win, 1-0)

10/11: at Mexico (Win, 2-0)

10/8: vs Nigeria (Win, 4-0)

10/4: vs Italy (Win, 1-0)

10/1: vs Australia (Win, 4-1)

9/28: at Cuba (Win, 3-1)

Morocco

10/15: vs France (Win, 1-1)

10/12: at USA (Win, 3-1)

10/9: vs South Korea (Win, 2-1)

10/4: at Mexico (Loss, 1-0)

10/1: at Brazil (Win, 2-1)

9/28: vs Spain (Win, 2-0)

World Cup 2026

Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.