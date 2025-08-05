Leagues Cup Monterrey vs. Charlotte: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Aug. 7, 2025 7:31 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Leagues Cup rolls on with a matchup between Monterrey and Charlotte FC in Phase One action. Here’s what to know ahead of this cross-league showdown.

How to watch Monterrey vs. Charlotte FC

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of August 7, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Monterrey: -120

Draw: +290

Charlotte: +260

Monterrey vs Charlotte Head to Head

This is the first-ever meeting between Monterrey and Charlotte FC across all competitions.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Monterrey

8/3 vs. NY Red Bulls (Win, 1–1, 4–2 in PKs)

7/31 at FC Cincinnati (Loss, 3–2)

7/26 vs. Atlas (Win, 3–1)

7/18 at Atlético de San Luis (Win, 1–0)

7/13 at Pachuca (Loss, 3–0)

Charlotte

8/3 vs. Guadalajara (Loss, 2–2, 4–3 in PKs)

7/31 vs. FC Juárez (Loss, 4–1)

7/26 vs. Toronto (Win, 2–0)

7/19 at Atlanta United (Win, 3–2)

7/16 vs. D.C. United (Win, 2–1)

