Monterrey vs. Charlotte: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Aug. 7, 2025 7:31 a.m. ET
The Leagues Cup rolls on with a matchup between Monterrey and Charlotte FC in Phase One action. Here’s what to know ahead of this cross-league showdown.
How to watch Monterrey vs. Charlotte FC
- Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of August 7, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Monterrey: -120
- Draw: +290
- Charlotte: +260
Monterrey vs Charlotte Head to Head
This is the first-ever meeting between Monterrey and Charlotte FC across all competitions.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Monterrey
- 8/3 vs. NY Red Bulls (Win, 1–1, 4–2 in PKs)
- 7/31 at FC Cincinnati (Loss, 3–2)
- 7/26 vs. Atlas (Win, 3–1)
- 7/18 at Atlético de San Luis (Win, 1–0)
- 7/13 at Pachuca (Loss, 3–0)
Charlotte
- 8/3 vs. Guadalajara (Loss, 2–2, 4–3 in PKs)
- 7/31 vs. FC Juárez (Loss, 4–1)
- 7/26 vs. Toronto (Win, 2–0)
- 7/19 at Atlanta United (Win, 3–2)
- 7/16 vs. D.C. United (Win, 2–1)
