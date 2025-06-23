Gold Cup Mexico wins Gold Cup group despite scoreless draw vs. Costa Rica Published Jun. 23, 2025 12:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Mexico tied Costa Rica 0-0 on Sunday night to win Group A of the CONCACAF Gold Cup and will play Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals.

Mexico's Santiago Gimenez appeared to score on a bicycle kick in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, but the goal was disallowed by Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar following a video review. Giménez appeared to be offside when Carlos Rodríguez lofted the ball into the penalty area following a free kick. Orlando Galo's headed clearance attempt went in front of the goal to Giménez.

Mexico, unbeaten in 10 Gold Cup matches against Costa Rica, finished even with the Ticos at seven points but won the group on goal difference.

El Tri, which defeated the Dominican Republic and Suriname in their first two matches, will play Saudi Arabia next weekend while the Costa Ricans will face the United States.

Costa Rica will be missing four regular starters. Forward Manfred Ugalde, who has three goals in the tournament, and midfielder Carlos Mora are suspended for yellow-card accumulation. Defender Ariel Lassiter has a fractured left hand and forward Warren Madrigal a broken left leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share