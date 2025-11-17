Mexico vs Portugal: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Mexico and Portugal square off in Round of 16 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Mexico vs Portugal

Mexico vs Portugal Match Preview

Mexico arrive in the Round of 16 looking to build on their steady group stage form, highlighted by a 2-2 draw with Argentina and a 1-0 win over Ivory Coast. Despite early setbacks against South Korea and Switzerland, El Tri have shown resilience and attacking depth, led by a balanced midfield. Portugal, meanwhile, have found their stride after a narrow loss to Japan, recording emphatic wins over Morocco (6-0), New Caledonia (6-1), and a gritty 2-1 triumph over Belgium. With both teams capable of explosive attacking play, this matchup promises to be one of the most entertaining clashes of the knockout round.

