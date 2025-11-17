Mexico vs Portugal: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Mexico and Portugal square off in Round of 16 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Mexico vs Portugal
- Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
- Time: 8 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 3, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Mexico vs Portugal Match Preview
Mexico arrive in the Round of 16 looking to build on their steady group stage form, highlighted by a 2-2 draw with Argentina and a 1-0 win over Ivory Coast. Despite early setbacks against South Korea and Switzerland, El Tri have shown resilience and attacking depth, led by a balanced midfield. Portugal, meanwhile, have found their stride after a narrow loss to Japan, recording emphatic wins over Morocco (6-0), New Caledonia (6-1), and a gritty 2-1 triumph over Belgium. With both teams capable of explosive attacking play, this matchup promises to be one of the most entertaining clashes of the knockout round.
-
-
