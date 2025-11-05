FIFA U-17 World Cup
Mexico vs Ivory Coast: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 7, 2025 2:41 a.m. ET
Mexico and Ivory Coast square off in Group F action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Both squads are looking to rebound after opening match losses. Mexico lost to South Korea 2-1 while Ivory Coast lost 4-1 to Switzerland. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch Mexico vs Ivory Coast
- Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
- Time: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 2, Doha, QAT
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
