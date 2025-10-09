FIFA U-20 World Cup
FIFA U-20 World Cup
Mexico vs Argentina: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 11, 2025 7:40 a.m. ET
Mexico and Argentina meet in a high-stakes FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal showdown between two regional powers. Mexico reached the quarters after edging past tournament host Chile, while Argentina continued its unbeaten run with a 4-0 win over Nigeria in the Round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Mexico vs. Argentina
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
ADVERTISEMENT
Mexico vs. Argentina Odds
Argentina is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Road to the Quarterfinals
Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the quarterfinals:
Mexico
- 10/7: at Chile (Win, 4-1)
- 10/4: vs Morocco (Win, 1-0)
- 10/1: at Spain (Draw, 2-2)
- 9/28: at Brazil (Draw, 2-2)
Argentina
- 10/8: vs Nigeria (Win, 4-0)
- 10/4: vs Italy (Win, 1-0)
- 10/1: vs Australia (Win, 4-1)
- 9/28: at Cuba (Win, 3-1)
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Argentina vs. Nigeria: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
USA vs. Italy: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Chile vs. Mexico: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
-
Morocco vs. South Korea: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Colombia vs. South Africa: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Japan vs France: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
-
How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup: TV Channels, Streaming
Ukraine vs. Spain: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
NEXT STORY
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Bracket, Schedule
recommended
-
Argentina vs. Nigeria: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
USA vs. Italy: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Chile vs. Mexico: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
-
Morocco vs. South Korea: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Colombia vs. South Africa: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Japan vs France: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
-
How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup: TV Channels, Streaming
Ukraine vs. Spain: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Item 1 of 3