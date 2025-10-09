Mexico vs Argentina: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview

Mexico and Argentina meet in a high-stakes FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal showdown between two regional powers. Mexico reached the quarters after edging past tournament host Chile, while Argentina continued its unbeaten run with a 4-0 win over Nigeria in the Round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.

How to watch Mexico vs. Argentina

Mexico vs. Argentina Odds

Argentina is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Road to the Quarterfinals

Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the quarterfinals:

Mexico

10/7: at Chile (Win, 4-1)

10/4: vs Morocco (Win, 1-0)

10/1: at Spain (Draw, 2-2)

9/28: at Brazil (Draw, 2-2)

Argentina

10/8: vs Nigeria (Win, 4-0)

10/4: vs Italy (Win, 1-0)

10/1: vs Australia (Win, 4-1)

9/28: at Cuba (Win, 3-1)

