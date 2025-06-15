Gold Cup
Mexico overcomes slow start to beat Dominican Republic 3-2 in Gold Cup group stage
Published Jun. 15, 2025 12:30 a.m. ET

Defending champion Mexico overcame a slow start to defeat the Dominican Republic 3-2 on Saturday night in a CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage match.

West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez opened the scoring in the 44th minute, Fulham striker Raul Jimenez added a goal in the 47th and defender Cesar Montes got another one in the 53rd.

Jiménez now has 40 goals with the Mexican national team and is six away from Jared Borgetti, in second place on the career scoring list for El Tri. Javier Hernandez is Mexico’s to scorer with 52.

Mexico leads Group A with three points while the Dominican Republic is at the bottom. Costa Rica and Suriname, the other countries in the group, will face off on Sunday in Snapdragon stadium in San Diego.

Peter Gonzalez in the 51st minute and Edison Ascona in the 67th scored for the Dominicans, who earned their first qualification as one of the four group winners in League B of the CONCACAF Nations League.

The match was played at SoFi stadium before 54,309 fans, most of them rooting for Mexico.

There was uncertainty on how many Mexican fans would attend the match. On Friday, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum urged U.S. officials not to target individuals attending the game.

Dozens of workers have been detained by federal immigration authorities in a series of raids in LA’s fashion district and at Home Depot parking lots in Southern California. More than 100 people have been detained.

Mexico will try to qualify for the next round next Wednesday when they play Suriname while the Dominican Republic will play Costa Rica. Both matches will be played at the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Check out the best moments from this 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup clash between Mexico and Dominican Republic.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

