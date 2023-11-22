MLS Messi not included: New York Red Bulls' ticket promotion includes a major asterisk Updated Nov. 22, 2023 3:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Red Bulls' holiday ticket promotion involving next season's home opener has a catch written in the small print: A game against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami isn't included.

The Red Bulls distributed an email to consumers on Tuesday offering a two-game "Holiday Pack" that includes next season's home opener and the derby against rival New York City FC. Price per ticket pack ranges from $98 for upper corners/endline, $125 for corner endline/upper sideline, $174 for sideline A/upper center midfield and $495 for club seats. A travel mug and collectible figure are included in each pack.

But there is an asterisk next to the home opener, and at the bottom of the email the asterisk is explained in small type: "If RBNY plays Inter Miami CF in the home opener, each home opener ticket will be replaced with a ticket to RBNY's 2nd home match."

Last year, MLS announced its schedule on Dec. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Bulls declined to comment on the promotion, spokesman Zachary Lahey said Wednesday.

Messi, captain of World Cup champion Argentina, joined Miami in July. The 36-year-old attacker scored at the Red Bulls in his MLS debut on Aug. 26, his only goal in six league matches. He was in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, playing as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience New York Red Bulls II Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF II

share