United States Megan Rapinoe on changing USWNT role: 'I think I have a lot to give still' 1 hour ago

By Laken Litman

FOX Sports Writer

DENVER — It was a mere three years ago that Megan Rapinoe first struck the pose of all poses.

The U.S. Women’s National Team was gearing up for the 2019 World Cup with a friendly match against Australia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park here in Colorado. The U.S. won 5-3, Alex Morgan scored her 100th career goal, and Mallory Pugh had two goals in front of her home-state crowd.

While no one realized it at the time, another major highlight was the celebration Rapinoe did after scoring a goal to put her team up 3-2 in the 61st minute. She ran to the left corner of the field and stretched her arms wide.

"Le Pose" was born.

"I am always ideating on celebrations for myself and other people," Rapinoe said a few days before the U.S. plays Colombia on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1). This will be the first time the USWNT plays in Denver since that match in April 2019.

"I don’t know why I was thinking [that specific pose], but that was definitely a big game for us. Like that moment leading up to the World Cup, playing Australia is going to be difficult. It was a good game for us. I think that goal put us ahead, and it was kind of like, we’d been behind, the game was wild, and it was like, this is what you came here for."

As we all know, "Le Pose," as Rapinoe has dubbed it, took on a life of its own at that summer’s World Cup in France. She did it twice during a 2-1 quarterfinal win over France in Le Parc des Princes as she scored both goals for the U.S. The move became iconic — and still is — and made for some of the most memorable photos in sports history.

However, we might not be seeing "Le Pose" on Saturday or as often as we have the past three years. Rapinoe’s role on the USWNT has changed from a goal-scoring-machine starter to more of a coming-off-the-bench leader. She turns 37 on July 5, the day after the CONCACAF W Championship begins in Monterrey, Mexico. That tournament, which runs July 4-18, will serve as a qualifier for both the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

Rapinoe has started only one game for OL Reign this NWSL season and has dealt with various injuries. She had had conversations with herself and her fiancée, Sue Bird, about retirement. Bird recently announced that she will retire after this WNBA season.

"I think I have a lot to give still," Rapinoe said. "I mean, there were question marks for me, personally. Do I want to do this? Is this something that I'm passionate about?

"Playing at this level requires a mental, physical and spiritual commitment to the ultimate goal of winning. And if you don’t have that, it’s kind of miserable. And I think over the last — basically up until now — it’s like, do I have that, or do I not? It’s been tough."

Rapinoe has been honest with coach Vlatko Andonovski, who included her on his most recent 23-player qualifying roster. The two had a conversation about all of this last fall, and Andonovski told Rapinoe that if she was healthy and fit, she would make the roster. Not only because of how much of a game-changer she can be but also because of how valuable a leader she will be for young players.

"We know what Megan is capable of doing," Andonovski said when the roster was announced. "We saw in some of the minutes she got [in the Reign’s] last game how dangerous she can be.

"But the thing with Megan is that she is very important for this group. Obviously, this is a younger group we’re bringing in, so her experience going through adversity, going through tough times, getting on top, her winning mentality, her knowledge and understanding is very valuable for the group."

Rapinoe took on a larger-than-life role at the 2019 World Cup. Of course, there was her recognizable pink hair and her "clap backs," as she calls them, at former president Donald Trump. But she was also one of the most important players for her team. She won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament’s top player and top scorer, and helped the U.S. win its second consecutive World Cup title. Not to mention, the players had sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for equal pay a couple of months before they left for France. The USWNT crushed the moment despite overwhelming pressure.

Then came a global pandemic and a postponed 2021 Tokyo Olympics, at which the U.S. won the bronze medal with a win over Australia. The following November, Andonovski left Rapinoe and other experienced veterans such as Morgan off a training camp roster; they actually didn’t make another roster until just last week, ahead of qualifying. Andonovski’s reasoning was to get a better look at some of the younger talent who will be the future of this team.

"I think first and foremost, I’m honest with myself, and I don’t need someone to tell me that I’m 36, almost 37," Rapinoe said. "I don’t need someone to tell me I’m not gonna play all the minutes of the game. I couldn’t do that in the Olympics [last summer]."

The next World Cup is a year away. Ultimately, Rapinoe wants to help the team as best she can and give it what it needs first to qualify next month and then to win a fourth title and third in a row. With so much youth at forward, including rising stars such as Pugh, Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman, Andonovski wants them to learn everything they can from Rapinoe.

And that feeling is mutual.

"I don’t think every [older] player wants to do that," Rapinoe said. "Some are like, if I can’t perform at the high level that I’m used to playing all the time and start, then some players don’t want to do that. And it’s not like I’m better because I am interested in that.

"And having Vlatko as well, not every coach wants that. He’s secure enough to allow me to be who I am in this environment, and I think that’s another part of it. You’ve gotta have the right team. I think with the mix of veterans and younger players, it makes sense."

Back in 2015, former national team coach Jill Ellis asked Abby Wambach to take on a new role. She came off the bench and provided critical leadership as the U.S. went on to win its first World Cup since 1999. At 40 years old, Christie Rampone was also on that 2015 roster. Carli Lloyd was 36 at the 2019 World Cup and often came off the bench. Every great player’s time to step back into a reserve position comes.

"Ultimately, we want to win — period," Rapinoe said. "We want to go back-to-back-to-back. That’s some Michael Jordan s---."

So will we see the pose again? It’s not for every moment, Rapinoe says. "I like to do other stuff. I like to keep it fun. I don’t like doing the same thing every time. It doesn’t feel that authentic because I like to play around, and different things ask for different moments."

Of course, fewer minutes mean fewer scoring opportunities. But don’t be surprised to see Rapinoe taking a penalty kick or scoring off a set piece this summer or next.

And when those moments come, we can bet she will be ready with a new, potentially meme-worthy celebration.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously covered college football, college basketball, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and the Olympics at Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. Her first book, written in partnership with Rizzoli and Sports Illustrated and titled "Strong Like a Woman," was published in spring 2022 marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

