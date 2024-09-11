Mauricio Pochettino all-time XI: Messi, Kane headline new USMNT coach's former players
The United States Soccer Federation on Tuesday officially named Mauricio Pochettino the head coach of its men's national team.
Pochettino, a native of Argentina, has never coached a national team before, but he has managed some of the biggest clubs — and players — in Europe, including Chelsea F.C., Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
The USMNT has more players getting regular playing time in Europe than ever before, but how does the current U.S. player pool stack up against the players Pochettino has coached in the past?
Let's take a look at the all-time starting XI of Pochettino's coaching career using statistics from each player's time playing under him:
FORMATION: 4-2-4
GK: Hugo Lloris, Tottenham
- Appearances: 229
- Clean sheets: 78
- Honorable mention: Gianluigi Donnarumma
LB: Luke Shaw, Southampton
- Appearances: 50
- Honorable mention: Danny Rose
CB: Thiago Silva, Paris SG
- Appearances: 28
- Goals/assists: 4/1
- Honorable mention: Eric Dier
CB: Jan Vertonghen, Tottenham
- Appearances: 212
- Goals/assists: 4/2
- Honorable mention: Toby Alderweireld
RB: Kyle Walker, Southampton
- Appearances: 95
- Goals/assists: 1/8
- Honorable mention: Kieran Trippier
CM: Marco Verratti, Paris SG
- Appearances 50
- Goals/assists: 2/7
- Honorable mention: Mousa Dembélé
CM: Christian Eriksen, Tottenham
- Appearances: 255
- Goals/assists: 58/75
- Honorable mention: Dele Alli
LW: Son Heung-min, Tottenham
- Appearances: 203
- Goals/assists: 75/35
- Honorable mention: Neymar
ST: Harry Kane, Tottenham
- Appearances: 242
- Goals/assists: 169/27
- Honorable mention: Jay Rodriguez
ST: Kylian Mbappé, Paris SG
- Appearances: 75
- Goals/assists: 67/34
- Honorable mention: Mauro Icardi
RW: Lionel Messi, Paris SG
- Appearances: 34
- Goals/assists: 11/16
- Honorable mention: Erik Lamela
All stats via transfermarkt.
