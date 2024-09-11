United States
Mauricio Pochettino all-time XI: Messi, Kane headline new USMNT coach's former players
Mauricio Pochettino all-time XI: Messi, Kane headline new USMNT coach's former players

Updated Sep. 11, 2024 6:05 p.m. ET

The United States Soccer Federation on Tuesday officially named Mauricio Pochettino the head coach of its men's national team.

Pochettino, a native of Argentina, has never coached a national team before, but he has managed some of the biggest clubs — and players — in Europe, including Chelsea F.C., Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

The USMNT has more players getting regular playing time in Europe than ever before, but how does the current U.S. player pool stack up against the players Pochettino has coached in the past?

Let's take a look at the all-time starting XI of Pochettino's coaching career using statistics from each player's time playing under him:

FORMATION: 4-2-4

GK: Hugo Lloris, Tottenham

Hugo Lloris
  • Appearances: 229
  • Clean sheets: 78
  • Honorable mention: Gianluigi Donnarumma

LB: Luke Shaw, Southampton

Luke Shaw
  • Appearances: 50
  • Honorable mention: Danny Rose

CB: Thiago Silva, Paris SG

Thiago Silva
  • Appearances: 28
  • Goals/assists: 4/1
  • Honorable mention: Eric Dier

CB: Jan Vertonghen, Tottenham

Jan Vertonghen
  • Appearances: 212
  • Goals/assists: 4/2
  • Honorable mention: Toby Alderweireld

RB: Kyle Walker, Southampton

Kyle Walker
  • Appearances: 95
  • Goals/assists: 1/8
  • Honorable mention: Kieran Trippier

CM: Marco Verratti, Paris SG

Marco Verratti
  • Appearances 50
  • Goals/assists: 2/7
  • Honorable mention: Mousa Dembélé

CM: Christian Eriksen, Tottenham

Christian Eriksen
  • Appearances: 255
  • Goals/assists: 58/75
  • Honorable mention: Dele Alli

LW: Son Heung-min, Tottenham

Son Heung-min
  • Appearances: 203
  • Goals/assists: 75/35
  • Honorable mention: Neymar

ST: Harry Kane, Tottenham

Harry Kane
  • Appearances: 242
  • Goals/assists: 169/27
  • Honorable mention: Jay Rodriguez

ST: Kylian Mbappé, Paris SG

Kylian Mbappe
  • Appearances: 75
  • Goals/assists: 67/34
  • Honorable mention: Mauro Icardi

RW: Lionel Messi, Paris SG

Lionel Messi
  • Appearances: 34
  • Goals/assists: 11/16
  • Honorable mention: Erik Lamela

All stats via transfermarkt.

