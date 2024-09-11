United States Mauricio Pochettino all-time XI: Messi, Kane headline new USMNT coach's former players Updated Sep. 11, 2024 6:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States Soccer Federation on Tuesday officially named Mauricio Pochettino the head coach of its men's national team.

Pochettino, a native of Argentina, has never coached a national team before, but he has managed some of the biggest clubs — and players — in Europe, including Chelsea F.C., Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

The USMNT has more players getting regular playing time in Europe than ever before, but how does the current U.S. player pool stack up against the players Pochettino has coached in the past?

Let's take a look at the all-time starting XI of Pochettino's coaching career using statistics from each player's time playing under him:

FORMATION: 4-2-4

GK: Hugo Lloris, Tottenham

Appearances: 229

Clean sheets: 78

Honorable mention: Gianluigi Donnarumma

LB: Luke Shaw, Southampton

Appearances: 50

Honorable mention: Danny Rose

CB: Thiago Silva, Paris SG

Appearances: 28

Goals/assists: 4/1

Honorable mention: Eric Dier

CB: Jan Vertonghen, Tottenham

Appearances: 212

Goals/assists: 4/2

Honorable mention: Toby Alderweireld

RB: Kyle Walker, Southampton

Appearances: 95

Goals/assists: 1/8

Honorable mention: Kieran Trippier

CM: Marco Verratti, Paris SG

Appearances 50

Goals/assists: 2/7

Honorable mention: Mousa Dembélé

CM: Christian Eriksen, Tottenham

Appearances: 255

Goals/assists: 58/75

Honorable mention: Dele Alli

LW: Son Heung-min, Tottenham

Appearances: 203

Goals/assists: 75/35

Honorable mention: Neymar

ST: Harry Kane, Tottenham

Appearances: 242

Goals/assists: 169/27

Honorable mention: Jay Rodriguez

ST: Kylian Mbappé, Paris SG

Appearances: 75

Goals/assists: 67/34

Honorable mention: Mauro Icardi

RW: Lionel Messi, Paris SG

Appearances: 34

Goals/assists: 11/16

Honorable mention: Erik Lamela

All stats via transfermarkt.

