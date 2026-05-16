Matthijs de Ligt Issues Emotional Statement as Man United Star's World Cup Dream Ends

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt has seen his season and World Cup dreams come to an end after undergoing surgery on a persistent back injury.

The Netherlands international, who has been sidelined since November, had recently returned to light training but has now been forced to go under the knife to resolve the issue.

Surgery ends De Ligt's season

Manchester United have officially confirmed that De Ligt has undergone a corrective procedure to address a long-standing back problem. The 26-year-old hasn't featured for the Red Devils since late autumn and will now face an extended period of rehabilitation that rules him out of the upcoming World Cup in North America.

The club released a statement clarifying the situation, noting that the decision was made in the player's best interests after intensive recovery work failed to yield the necessary results.

De Ligt shares emotional message

The former Bayern Munich star took to social media to share his heartbreak with fans, posting a photo from his hospital bed. Having initially returned to the grass in April, the defender admitted that surgery eventually became the only logical path forward after six months of frustration and setbacks.

Writing on Instagram, De Ligt said: "After 6 months of treatment and working hard to get back, surgery was the only option left. I’m disappointed I couldn’t help the team the last 6 months and obviously missing out on the World Cup but I am looking forward to doing everything to get back in front of the fans and feeling better again."

Frustration for Michael Carrick

The timing is particularly cruel for De Ligt, who is yet to play a single minute under Michael Carrick.

Speaking to the club's official website about his determination to return, De Ligt added: "Since November I have done everything, pushing myself in every session and exploring every option, to get back to doing what I love, playing football. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout a difficult period in my career. I remain as determined as ever to represent Manchester United and play in front of our incredible supporters as soon as possible."

A long road to recovery

The Dutch international made only 14 appearances this season before the injury took hold. Carrick had recently noted the unpredictable nature of back issues, explaining that while the player was improving, it was simply "not as quick as we all hope" and that the club would not gamble with his long-term health.

With 24 matches missed already, the focus now shifts entirely to the 2026-27 season. De Ligt’s absence leaves United with Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro to navigate the final fixtures of the season, as the club continues to wait for their big-money defensive signing to return to full fitness.