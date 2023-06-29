Manchester Utd
Manchester United signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to $69M deal
Manchester United signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to $69M deal

Published Jun. 29, 2023

Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for $69 million (55 million pounds).

The agreement was confirmed Thursday by two people with knowledge of the negotiations, which have been ongoing since the end of the Premier League season.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.

Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

United will also have to pay a further $6.3 million (5 million pounds) based on meeting certain targets.

Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of what is expected to be a busy transfer window for the club.

The Dutch coach also wants a forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last November, as he looks to close the gap on league champions Manchester City.

A defender and a goalkeeper could also be targeted this summer.

Mount has emerged as one of the league’s leading midfielders after coming through Chelsea’s academy. He won the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup with the London club.

Mount made 195 appearances for Chelsea and scored 33 goals. In his time at the club he also established himself as a regular for England.

ten Hag is looking to build on an impressive first season with United, which saw him lead the team to success in the League Cup. United also qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in England’s top division.

Goalkeeper David de Gea is a free agent this summer and still to sign a new contract. United has been linked with Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana and Brentford's David Raya.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

English Premier League
Manchester Utd
Chelsea
