English Premier League Man United midfielder Casemiro out for 'several weeks' with hamstring strain Published Nov. 3, 2023 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been ruled out for a "several weeks" with a hamstring strain.

The 31-year-old Brazilian captained United against Newcastle in the English League Cup on Wednesday after missing the previous three games. But he was taken off the field at halftime of the 3-0 loss, and United said in a statement Wednesday that Casemiro "will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during" the game.

It added that "subsequent assessment has revealed a strain."

United has three games before the next international break, visiting Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday before traveling to Copenhagen in a crucial Champions League match on Wednesday and then hosting Luton next weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

United is eighth in the league table after a lackluster start that has seen manager Erik ten Hag come under increasing pressure.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience English Premier League Manchester Utd

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share