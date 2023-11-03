Man United midfielder Casemiro out for 'several weeks' with hamstring strain
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been ruled out for a "several weeks" with a hamstring strain.
The 31-year-old Brazilian captained United against Newcastle in the English League Cup on Wednesday after missing the previous three games. But he was taken off the field at halftime of the 3-0 loss, and United said in a statement Wednesday that Casemiro "will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during" the game.
It added that "subsequent assessment has revealed a strain."
United has three games before the next international break, visiting Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday before traveling to Copenhagen in a crucial Champions League match on Wednesday and then hosting Luton next weekend.
United is eighth in the league table after a lackluster start that has seen manager Erik ten Hag come under increasing pressure.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
