English Premier League
Man United Crashes Out Of English League Cup After Blowing 2-0 Lead To Brighton
English Premier League

Man United Crashes Out Of English League Cup After Blowing 2-0 Lead To Brighton

Published Sep. 16, 2026 6:04 p.m. ET

Manchester United blew a two-goal lead to crash out of the English League Cup after a 3-2 loss to Brighton on Wednesday.

Boos rang around Old Trafford at the final whistle as United fell to its third defeat of the season, and second in as many games following Sunday's loss to Manchester City.

United led 2-0 after 10 minutes against Brighton through quickfire goals from Shea Lacey and Mason Mount.

But Brighton launched a stunning comeback with Charalampos Kostoulas pulling one back before halftime while Pascal Gross and Maxim De Cuyper secured victory after the break.

Defeat means United has suffered elimination from the League Cup at the earliest stage for the second season in a row, after being knocked out by fourth-tier Grimsby last year.

It was more bad news for United coach Michael Carrick in what is becoming an increasingly troubled start to the campaign.

United has only won two of six games in all competitions and only once in the Premier League.

After leading a resurgence last season that secured a return to the Champions League, Carrick has not been able to maintain that moment. And jeers from the home fans underlined growing unrest.

Such scenes seemed unthinkable when United raced into an eighth-minute lead through academy graduate Lacey, making his first senior start.

Within two minutes Mount doubled the advantage.

But Brighton refused to buckle and Kostoulas halved the deficit from a tight angle in first-half added time.

Gross showed quick feet to create space in the box and fire past United goalkeeper Karl Darlow in the 65th. Four minutes later Brighton capitalized on sloppy defending as De Cuyper poked home the winner from close range.

Marcus Rashford had the chance to level when running through on goal, but couldn't beat keeper Jason Steele when one on one.

United plays winless Fulham away on Sunday before the first international break of the season.

Villa beats Coventry

Aston Villa is still to win in the Premier League this season, but it's a different story in cup competitions.

Victory against Club Brugge in the Champions League last week was followed by a 3-1 win against Coventry in the League Cup with Tammy Abraham scoring twice.

It was newly-promoted Coventry's fifth loss in six games in all.

Charly Alcaraz scored the only goal of the game as Everton beat Wolverhampton.

Fourth-tier Fleetwood also won 1-0 against second-tier side Sheffield United.

Reporting by the Associated Press 

share
Get more from the English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dodgers Co-Owners Todd Boehly And Mark Walter Officially Sell Chelsea Shares

Dodgers Co-Owners Todd Boehly And Mark Walter Officially Sell Chelsea Shares

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panthers vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Panthers vs. FalconsWatch Eagles vs. Titans on FOX One Watch Eagles vs. TitansWatch Vikings vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. BearsWatch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs. CardinalsWatch Commanders vs. Cowboys on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes