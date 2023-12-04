Man. City Man City charged by English FA after Erling Haaland, others surrounded ref Published Dec. 4, 2023 4:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Manchester City was charged Monday after Erling Haaland and other players surrounded the referee because the match official failed to play advantage for a potential scoring chance late in the 3-3 draw with Tottenham in the English Premier League.

The English Football Association alleged that City "failed to ensure their players do not behave in a way which is improper."

Haaland was particularly angry with referee Simon Hooper's decision to not play advantage and continued his complaints after the final whistle, expressing his frustration in a post on X — formerly known as Twitter — when responding to video of the stoppage-time incident. The FA didn't say Haaland would face separate action for his conduct.

Haaland was brought down by Tottenham defender Emerson Royal as City went in search of a winner after Dejan Kulusevski’s 90th-minute equalizer. As the striker got back to his feet, Hooper appeared to gesture for play to carry on, with Haaland releasing Grealish with a pass. It was then that Hooper blew his whistle.

The FA said City had until Thursday to respond to the charge.

