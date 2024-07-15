Copa América Lionel Messi gives update on injury following Copa América exit: 'I am fine' Published Jul. 15, 2024 8:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi went through a whirlwind of emotions when Argentina won the 2024 Copa América final on Sunday. The soccer legend was brought to tears as he was taken out of the Copa final around in the 66th minute due to an injury.

Messi missed the rest of the match and had to watch anxiously as his team fought for victory. Messi's paitence was rewarded when, in the 112th minute of extra time, Lautaro Martínez scored the game-winning goal for Argentina. The game finished with a score of 1-0 against Colombia, and suddenly, Messi's smile was back. Although he was limping, he was able to walk on the field to celebrate with his team, and hold up the game winning trophy.

Following the emotional victory, Messi took to Instagram to share his appreciation for his team and his fans, ensuring them that he is doing well and thanking them for their support.

"I want to thank everyone for the messages and greetings," Messi said on Instagram. "I'm fine, thank God, and I hope I can soon be on the field again enjoying what I like to do most. I am happy, very happy, especially because we achieved the goal we had wanted."

He made it known that his love for his teammates goes beyond just playing on the field.

"We are a team and also a family, a spectacular group…this National Team has a lot of present and a lot of future too. Let's go Argentina!"

Messi will soon return to Miami to rehabilitate his injury with the hope of finishing out the MLS season with Inter Miami.

