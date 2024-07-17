Copa América Lionel Messi asked to apologize for Argentina players' racist chant Published Jul. 17, 2024 3:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi faced calls on Wednesday to apologize for racist chants made by Argentina's players after they won the Copa América.

An Argentinean government official said Messi, who is the team captain, and the president of the country's soccer federation, Claudio Tapia, should apologize after a video was shared on social media showing members of Argentina's triumphant squad singing a racist chant about French players with African heritage.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez said he was "truly sorry" for the incident and his Premier League club Chelsea said it had begun disciplinary action, describing discriminatory behavior as "completely unacceptable."

It is unclear from the video if Messi — widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time — participated in the chant. But Argentina's sports sub-secretary, Julio Garro, said he should say sorry.

"The national team captain must also come out to apologize for this case. The same AFA (Argentina Football Association) president,' Garro said in radio statements. "I think it is appropriate. It leaves us as a country in a bad position, with so much glory."

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida. Afterward, a video posted on Instagram showed Fernandez and Argentina players chanting about France's team as they celebrated.

The same chants — by some Argentina fans — emerged before the team beat France in the World Cup final in 2022. The derogatory chants single out France players of African heritage, from several countries, and holding a French passport.

FIFA said it was also looking into the incident after the French soccer federation pledged to file a complaint with the sport's world governing body over "racist and discriminatory remarks."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

