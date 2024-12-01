MLS
LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig will miss MLS Cup final after tearing ACL
MLS

LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig will miss MLS Cup final after tearing ACL

Published Dec. 1, 2024 8:29 p.m. ET

LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig will miss Saturday's MLS Cup final after he tore the ACL in his left knee in the Western Conference final.

Puig sustained the injury early during the second half of Saturday's 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders. Despite the injury, he had the assist on Dejan Joveljic's go-ahead goal in the 85th minute as the Galaxy advanced to their first MLS final since 2014.

The Galaxy said the ACL tear was revealed in an MRI on Sunday morning. It has not been determined when he will have surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

LA will host the New York Red Bulls in next week's final.

The Matadepera, Spain, native had four goals and four assists in the Galaxy's four playoff matches. In 36 matches across all competitions, including 34 starts, Puig had 17 goals and 20 assists.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLS Cup Champions: Complete list of winners by year

MLS Cup Champions: Complete list of winners by year

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes