Kylian Mbappé subbed again as PSG drops points in scoreless draw with Monaco

Published Mar. 1, 2024 7:56 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain moved 12 points clear at the top of the French league after drawing 0-0 at Monaco on Friday.

The visitor was on the back foot for much of the first half, and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to thwart a handful of good chances by Monaco.

PSG withdrew star striker Kylian Mbappé at halftime and improved in the second period as Monaco's Radoslaw Majecki became the busier of the two goalies.

It was the second game in a row that Mbappé, who has been linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid, was substituted. It was also only the second time since September that PSG has failed to score.

However, neither side could break the deadlock, so PSG moved 12 points ahead of Brest and 13 clear of Monaco.

It was PSG's 19th league game without defeat as it seeks a third successive Ligue 1 title.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

