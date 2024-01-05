Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappe says Lionel Messi 'didn't receive the respect he deserved' at PSG
Published Jan. 5, 2024

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will forever be linked due to their unforgettable matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, in which Messi scored two goals and Mbappe scored a hat-trick.

Messi's Argentina bested Mbappe's France in a penalty shootout, but the two are far from rivals. In fact, in an interview with Amazon Prime Sport, Mbappe defended Messi, saying that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner wasn't treated fairly during their time together at Paris Saint-Germain.

"You always miss playing with Leo Messi," Mbappé told Amazon Prime Sport (h/t ESPN) when asked about his time with Messi. "For a forward like me, you love running into space, with him [in your team] you are certain you can get the ball. It's a luxury that only he can give you. Overall, playing with him, it has been special. Messi deserves all the respect and actually in France, he didn't receive the respect he deserved."

Messi's time in France didn't start off on a sour note, but by the time he decided not to return to the French club for a third season, he was getting regularly booed at home matches due to his failure to lead the club to the elusive UEFA Champions League title and his decision to not return to PSG for a third season.

But Messi's time at PSG wasn't a complete failure either. In two seasons at PSG, Messi won the Ligue 1 title twice and Trophée des Champions once. He also recorded 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 appearances for the club.

Messi currently plays for MLS side Inter Miami CF. Mbappe is under contract with PSG through 2024.

