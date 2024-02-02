Paris SG Kylian Mbappé misses penalty, then scores and assists in PSG's 2-1 win over Strasbourg Updated Feb. 2, 2024 7:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kylian Mbappé missed a first-half penalty and scored one of the simplest goals of his career a few minutes later as Paris Saint-Germain unconvincingly beat Strasbourg 2-1 to remain on top of the French league on Friday.

Mbappé saw his seventh-minute spot kick parried for a corner by Strasbourg goalkeeper Alaa Bellaarouch.

But he was on hand 25 minutes later when Bellaarouch fluffed a clearance straight at Marco Asensio and Asensio's pass left his teammate with an open goal from 20 meters.

The same pair was involved in PSG's second three minutes into the second half. This time Mbappé broke on the left and crossed to Asensio, whose perfectly placed shot wrong-footed the keeper.

Strasbourg got a goal back through Dilane Bakwa midway through the second half and it dominated the late exchanges but it was not enough to end a winless run against PSG that stands at 12 games.

The result also ended Strasbourg's six-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1. It remained in 10th spot.

PSG was nine points ahead of second-placed Nice, which plays at Brest on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

