Paris SG
Kylian Mbappé misses penalty, then scores and assists in PSG's 2-1 win over Strasbourg
Paris SG

Kylian Mbappé misses penalty, then scores and assists in PSG's 2-1 win over Strasbourg

Updated Feb. 2, 2024 7:14 p.m. ET

Kylian Mbappé missed a first-half penalty and scored one of the simplest goals of his career a few minutes later as Paris Saint-Germain unconvincingly beat Strasbourg 2-1 to remain on top of the French league on Friday.

Mbappé saw his seventh-minute spot kick parried for a corner by Strasbourg goalkeeper Alaa Bellaarouch.

But he was on hand 25 minutes later when Bellaarouch fluffed a clearance straight at Marco Asensio and Asensio's pass left his teammate with an open goal from 20 meters.

The same pair was involved in PSG's second three minutes into the second half. This time Mbappé broke on the left and crossed to Asensio, whose perfectly placed shot wrong-footed the keeper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strasbourg got a goal back through Dilane Bakwa midway through the second half and it dominated the late exchanges but it was not enough to end a winless run against PSG that stands at 12 games.

The result also ended Strasbourg's six-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1. It remained in 10th spot.

PSG was nine points ahead of second-placed Nice, which plays at Brest on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Kylian Mbappe
Paris SG
Ligue 1
share
Get more from Paris SG Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes