FIFA Men's World Cup
Watch Out, Messi: Mbappé Scores 18th World Cup Goal, One Shy Of All-Time Record
FIFA Men's World Cup

Watch Out, Messi: Mbappé Scores 18th World Cup Goal, One Shy Of All-Time Record

Updated Jun. 30, 2026 6:59 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi broke the all-time record for goals at the FIFA World Cup early into this year's tournament; Kylian Mbappé is doing everything he can to make sure that Messi doesn't leave with it.

In France's 3-0 win over Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium on Tuesday, Mbappé added another two goals to his all-time World Cup tally, bringing his total number of career World Cup goals to 18, one away from Messi's record-breaking 19. Mbappé has reach 18 goals in 18 World Cup games; Messi has played in 29 World Cup games in his career.

Mbappé also scored his 9th and 10th World Cup knockout stage goals against Sweden, breaking a tie with Brazilian greats Leonidas and Ronaldo for the most in the history of the tournament.

After a give-and-go with Ousmane Dembélé, Mbappé scored on a terrific individual effort in the 45th minute. Mbappé crossed over Viktor Gyökeres before firing his shot past Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström.

The 27-year-old Mbappé ran immediately to coach Didier Deschamps after scoring. This was Deschamps’ first game back on the sideline after missing the group stage finale to fly back to Europe for his mother’s funeral.

Mbappé scored his second goal of the match — and sixth goal of the tournament — in the 74th minute to give France a commanding 3-0 lead. Michael Olise played a ball into the box for a darting Mbappé, who finished it calmly with his right foot.

Mbappé’s sixth goal of this year’s tournament tied him with Argentina forward Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. Both players have now played four matches.

France will now play Paraguay in the round of 16 on July 4 at Philadelphia Stadium. Paraguay upset Germany on Monday to knock them out of the tournament.

France vs Sweden Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32

France vs Sweden Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32

 The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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