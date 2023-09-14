Man. City
Kyle Walker announces Manchester City extension with 'Wolf of Wall Street' parody
Updated Sep. 14, 2023 1:47 p.m. ET

Kyle Walker has signed a contract extension at Manchester City until 2026, the club said Thursday.

Walker spoofed a famous scene from Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013) in the announcement video for Manchester City's social accounts.

The England defender's future had been in question after links with a move to Bayern Munich during the last transfer window.

Those doubts were ended after confirmation of an extension for the 33-year-old Walker, who joined City from Tottenham in 2017.

"My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me," he said. "I am delighted to continue at a club that competes for trophies every year and I can't wait to see what the next few years bring."

Walker has won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and four League Cups in his time at the club. He has won 15 trophies in total at City, where he has made 260 appearances. He has also played 78 times for England.

"He is an outstanding footballer and his speed, strength and experience make him such an important member of our squad," City director of football Txiki Begiristain said. "For me, he is the best right-back in the world, a player with a unique set of attributes. He brings a very special dynamic to our team."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

