South Korea vs Ivory Coast: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Korea Republic and Ivory Coast square off in Group F action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Korea Republic vs Ivory Coast Match Preview

Korea Republic began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Mexico before battling to a 0-0 draw with Switzerland, putting them in strong position to advance. Ivory Coast, meanwhile, is still seeking its first points after losses to Switzerland (4-1) and Mexico (1-0). The African side will be looking to finish the group stage on a high note and play spoiler against a confident Korean team.

