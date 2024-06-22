UEFA Euro
Kevin De Bruyne seals Belgium's 2-0 win over Romania to get its Euro 2024 campaign on track
Kevin De Bruyne seals Belgium's 2-0 win over Romania to get its Euro 2024 campaign on track

Published Jun. 22, 2024

Kevin De Bruyne scored and Belgium got its European Championship campaign up and running after beating Romania 2-0 on Saturday.

The No. 3-ranked Belgians shook off the shock of losing to Slovakia in their opening game with a dominant performance in front of the Belgium royal family at Cologne Stadium.

Youri Tielemans gave Belgium a flying start with a goal from the edge of the area in the second minute.

Kevin De Bruyne slots in a goal in 80' to give Belgium a 2-0 lead over Romania
De Bruyne effectively killed the game off in the 80th after converting direct from Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels' long kick.

All four teams in Group E have three points, meaning there is all to play for in the final round of games on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

