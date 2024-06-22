UEFA Euro Kevin De Bruyne seals Belgium's 2-0 win over Romania to get its Euro 2024 campaign on track Published Jun. 22, 2024 5:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kevin De Bruyne scored and Belgium got its European Championship campaign up and running after beating Romania 2-0 on Saturday.

The No. 3-ranked Belgians shook off the shock of losing to Slovakia in their opening game with a dominant performance in front of the Belgium royal family at Cologne Stadium.

Youri Tielemans gave Belgium a flying start with a goal from the edge of the area in the second minute.

Kevin De Bruyne slots in a goal in 80' to give Belgium a 2-0 lead over Romania

De Bruyne effectively killed the game off in the 80th after converting direct from Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels' long kick.

All four teams in Group E have three points, meaning there is all to play for in the final round of games on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

