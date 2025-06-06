WCQ - UEFA Kazakhstan vs. North Macedonia: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier Updated Jun. 9, 2025 10:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kazakhstan hosts North Macedonia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier as both sides aim to earn valuable points in Group J. Macedonia enters with strong form and a previous win over Kazakhstan, while the hosts hope to rebound in front of their home crowd.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Kazakhstan vs. North Macedonia.

When is Kazakhstan vs. Macedonia? How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Kazakhstan vs. Macedonia Head to Head

Kazakhstan and Macedonia have played once before. Macedonia won that lone meeting.

Kazakhstan vs. Macedonia Past Results

6/4/2021: Macedonia 4, Kazakhstan 0 (International Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Kazakhstan

6/5: Kazakhstan 1-4 Belarus (A)

3/25: Kazakhstan 2-0 Liechtenstein (A)

3/22: Kazakhstan 1-3 Wales (A)

11/17: Kazakhstan 0-5 Norway (A)

11/14: Kazakhstan 0-2 Austria (H)

Macedonia

6/6: Macedonia 1-1 Belgium (H)

3/25: Macedonia 1-1 Wales (H)

3/22: Macedonia 3-0 Liechtenstein (A)

11/17: Macedonia 1-0 Faroe Islands (H)

11/14: Macedonia 1-0 Latvia (H)

