Julie Ertz says mix of young talent, veterans can make USWNT 'really fun'
Published Jun. 3, 2023 3:51 p.m. ET

The United States women's national team will have a different look at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup due to the emergence of young talent in the player pool over the last four years. But make no mistake: the holdovers from the title-winning 2019 World Cup roster will be just as crucial to the team's success.

One of those holdovers could be Julie Ertz, who made her return to the international stage in April. Ertz, 31, has now been a part of two World Cup-winning squads and each one was unique in its own way. During a recent appearance on "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast," she shared her thoughts on why this year's group has the potential to be special.

"I really enjoy the young talent," Ertz said. I think people are going to really enjoy that skillful set they have. I think they added different technical footwork pieces that have been a joy to be around. It’s just a really hungry team.

"I think you have a fun mix of — most likely — a handful of veterans and young players that have obviously gel together. And I think that watching each player grow into what their skills are, it’s been really fun to see every play peak at their time. Like every year, you’re going to see some exciting things, I just think that the skill level of these younger players are going to be really fun."

That synergy was on full display during the SheBelieves Cup, which the U.S. won for the fourth consecutive year in February, but their chemistry will be put to the test like never before when they play their opening match of the World Cup on July 21.

You can listen to the full podcast with Ertz episode below.

