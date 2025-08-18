Argentina Lionel Messi Called Up to Argentina Squad Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers Updated Aug. 18, 2025 4:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

No surprise here. Lionel Messi will be back in action for Argentina for two matches in September.

Led by 38-year-old captain Messi, the team also includes young talents like Real Madrid’s recent signing Franco Mastantuono and Manchester City’s Claudio Echeverri.

Palmeiras striker Jose Manuel Lopez also received his first Argentina callup on Monday for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador. Lopez caught the eye of coach Lionel Scaloni for his goal-scoring output at Palmeiras, where he joined in 2022 from Lanús. The center forward has 15 goals in 42 matches this year.

Argentina will host Venezuela on Sept. 4 at Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires and visit Ecuador on Sept. 9 in Guayaquil for the final doubleheader of the competition.

World champion Argentina has already secured a spot for the 2026 World Cup and leads South American qualifying.

Messi returned to action for his club Inter Miami over the weekend following two weeks out with a muscle injury in his right leg.

The Albiceleste will be without Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, who received a two-match suspension for his sending off against Colombia in June. Instead, Alan Varela, a star of Porto in Portugal, was chosen.

The Associated Press recently contributed to this report.

What did you think of this story?

share