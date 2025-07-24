Crystal Palace
Jets owner Woody Johnson's Crystal Palace Stake Gets Green Light
Crystal Palace

Jets owner Woody Johnson's Crystal Palace Stake Gets Green Light

Updated Jul. 24, 2025 7:19 p.m. ET

Crystal Palace confirmed Thursday that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson’s purchase of Eagle Football’s shareholding in the Premier League club has been completed.

"I am honored and privileged to be joining the ownership group of Crystal Palace Football Club," Johnson told the club website.

Palace announced last month that Johnson had signed "a legally binding contract" to buy the shares of fellow American John Textor, who had a 43% stake in the London club, with reports at the time placing the price between $220 million and $260 million.

The latest club statement gave no financial details.

Johnson joins chairman Steve Parish, Josh Harris and David Blitzer as a partner and director of the club, and has also signed the Premier League’s Owners’ Charter.

"It is an organization with a proud history, tradition, and deep roots in English football in South London, which I came to admire during my time as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom," Johnson said.

Palace finished 12th last season in the 20-team Premier League.

Johnson’s arrival at Palace comes with the club in dispute with UEFA over which European competition it will play in next season after winning the FA Cup in May — its first major trophy in 120 years of existence.

Palace was demoted from the Europa League to the Conference League after falling foul of UEFA’s rules governing multi-club ownership, but has submitted an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

UEFA determined that as of March 1, Textor had control or influence in Palace and French club Lyon.

Textor said he had agreed to sell his stake in Palace to Johnson, but the move came too late to satisfy UEFA.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from the Crystal Palace Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes