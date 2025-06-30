Gold Cup Jesse Marsch on Canada's early Gold Cup exit: 'We’re missing half of our group' Published Jun. 30, 2025 1:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The highly-anticipated rematch between the United States and Canada will have to wait, as Les Rouges were eliminated from the CONCACAF Gold Cup in a 6-5 penalty-kick decision after a 1-1 draw with Guatemala on Sunday.

Canada, which had the third-best odds to win the tournament behind the U.S. and Mexico, was set for a date with the United States in the semifinals, but things didn't go according to plan. When Canada coach Jesse Marsch was asked about his team's early exit, he cited the missing players on his roster.

"If I’m honest, we’re missing half of our group," Marsch told reporters. "That’s not an excuse."

Before the tournament started, Marsch made headlines for seemingly taking aim at the stars of the U.S. men's team for not participating in the Gold Cup.

"Not one guy called me and said, 'Coach, I don't know, it's been a long year, maybe I don't come to the Gold Cup.' Not one guy," Marsch said earlier this month. "Not even close to that conversation."

The most notable absence for Canada is Alphonso Davies, who many consider to be the best left back in the world. Davies sustained a torn right ACL in March during the Concacaf Nations League.

Canada will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the United States and Mexico next summer.

